PANA’S HIDDEN GEM: Beyond Burlap Home Decor, Gifts & More

By Tara L. Cale

There is a hidden gem on the edge of Pana that I discovered purely by accident about a year ago. I was traveling from meeting with a Pana client, Anarchy Disc Golf, Games, and Hobbies, to a vet appointment for Magnum in Assumption. Shortly after turning onto Route 51, I saw signs and banners for what appeared to be a cute little store, Beyond Burlap. I didn’t have time to stop then, but I headed back after the appointment, and I am so glad I did! Stacy Taylor had been imagining having her own gift and home decor shop for quite some time. Though she put in long hours at her regular employment, she would come home and make signs, t-shirts, and other artisan items to sell from her home-based craft room. Her husband, Jeremy, watched her glow while she created, and listened as she talked passionately about opening a store.

The couple looked at available buildings within the city limits of Pana, but nothing really appealed to Stacy.

An old building that had been in the family since the 70s sat on the back of the property where Stacy and her husband lived. Jeremy used it as a shop and garage. But it was a big building, and he really didn’t NEED that much room. He offered the building to his wife to house the business she had been dreaming of - with one condition - that a designated amount of space in the back would remain his “shop”.

“Jeremy saw my vision. He believed in my dream. And he made it happen,” Stacy beamed. Work began to transition the old shop into a charming retail location and many of the building materials were repurposed for that effort. For example, the old tin from the exterior of the building is now the ceiling of the store.

“Jeremy kept asking me what I was going to name the store, and I had no idea. Nothing I could come up with really grabbed me much, ”Stacy explained. “Then one day I was driving and ‘Beyond Burlap’ just popped into my mind. I knew that was it!”

Beyond Burlap opened in July 2020, in the heat of the pandemic, but it didn’t stop Stacy, and she hasn’t slowed down. In addition to the handmade signs and home decor she creates, she still makes custom t-shirts (that can be made while you wait, as a matter of fact!), and has a plethora of other custom home decor and gift items for any reason, and any season. Though she does carry some recognized brand names such as Crossroad Candles, Backroads Canvas Handbags, Briar Lane doormats, garden flags, and mailbox covers, much of her inventory is unique or one-of-a-kind. She carries memory lanterns, florals, custom wreaths, antiques, vintage and primitives, furniture, home accents, infinity balls, and much more. There is literally something for everyone at Beyond Burlap.

And the prices are quite reasonable. “I want everyone who shops at Beyond Burlap to feel welcome, and comfortable. When you are here, you are the most important person in the world,” she explained. Stacy also paints furniture and will soon carry a name-brand paint line for consumers that want to do it themselves. Beyond Burlap takes custom orders on furniture painting as well. Stacy had three custom projects she was working on when I last visited, including a beautiful antique library table that she had painted white and would be adding distressed gray to, that I would LOVE to have! Not surprisingly, however, it is already sold. Working full time outside Beyond Burlap, and keeping up with creations for inside the store, doesn’t leave much time for her to go out and locate vintage finds for her projects, but fortunately, she said, word-of-mouth brings in a lot of pieces, particularly furniture, for her.

Though Beyond Burlap is a bit off the beaten path, her convenient location on Highway 51 outside of Pana brings in quite a bit of spontaneous traffic from those going to and from Decatur, Chicago, and other larger cities.

Now, Stacy creates behind the walls of the store, in an area separated from the retail part of the store. That way she can keep up on her designs, but still be available when customers are there.

But, Stacy is not always the person you will see when shopping at Beyond Burlap. She has four other employees (Sable, Sandy, Paulette, and Nancy) that fill in when she works her regular job, or when she needs to be behind the scenes catching up on orders. “I love being here. It’s so much fun, it’s my happy place,” she said, with enthusiasm and her trademark grin.

Beyond Burlap is located at 344 US Hwy 51 in Pana. They are open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 am-5 pm, and Thursday through Saturday, 9 am-6 pm. Purchase online or find additional information at www.beyondburlapshop.com. Beyond Burlap usually has a sale one day each month. This month it is Saturday, Feb 12, with 12% off your entire purchase. Follow them on Facebook or join their VIP text message program to stay updated on special events, new arrivals, and more. For more information call 217-823-1214.