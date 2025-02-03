

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Devon Brison, 16 years of age, of the 9700 block of Balboa Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Assault First Degree, Assault First Degree Special Victim, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Stealing – Motor Vehicle. A booking photo of Brison is not available. Brison is being held on a $150,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Ajhoni Carter, 18 years of age, of the 11100 block of Pasture Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63114, for Assault First Degree, Assault First Degree Special Victim, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, Stealing – Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest. A booking photo of Carter is attached. Carter is being held on a $150,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

