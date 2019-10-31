HARDIN - Two are facing drug charges after Calhoun Sheriff’s Deputy Nate Aldefer made a basic traffic stop of a vehicle without having license plates on Friday, Oct. 25.

This was the report from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office:

Subsequent investigation by Deputy Alderfer resulted in two Jerseyville women being arrested for Methamphetamine charges. The two were as follows:

Kayla Skinner, 37, of Jerseyville, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, which is a Class 1 Felony.

Skinner was also charged with Class A Misdemeanors for Driving While License Suspended and DUI - Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

Jordan Hartley, 20, of Jerseyville, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Class 1 Felony.

This case continues to be under investigation and more arrests could follow.

NOTE: Anyone arrested by CCSO is presumed to be innocent until pleading guilty or being found guilty in a court of law.

