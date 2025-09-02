EDWARDSVILLE – A long-awaited renovation and maintenance project at the historic Leclaire water tower is about to begin the next stage: a new coat of paint and a fresh take on the wording emblazoned across the water tank.

Work to refurbish the nearly century-old tower at Troy Road and Longfellow Avenue began in early August. The entire project includes painting, structural repairs and new lighting along the legs and tank catwalk that can be customized for occasions and seasons.

On Tuesday, September 2, Moore Painting Co. of Alton will begin site preparations, to be followed by a thorough cleaning of the tower and then painting. To ensure the safety of the public and workers, the tower will be cordoned off, and traffic will be restricted in the immediate vicinity of the structure. For the duration of the project, the southbound lane of Troy Road next to the tower will be blocked; southbound traffic will be shifted into the middle (turn) lane. Northbound traffic will not be directly impacted, but all drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Additionally, Longfellow Avenue will be closed from Troy Road to just before the entrance to the MCT Nickel Plate Trail parking lot. The lot will be accessible at all times, but visitors will need to enter it from the south side of Longfellow, using Jefferson or another nearby road.

The crew members working for Moore Painting Co. will be on site six days a week in an effort to expedite the project, which is expected to take at least four to six weeks, depending on weather. A key portion of the painting will be the application of the wording, which includes an updated version of what’s currently there: “Historic Leclaire.” The new wording will add “Edwardsville” below “Historic Leclaire.” The tower, which was built in the “tin man” style, has been a fixture of the historic Leclaire neighborhood that surrounds it since 1929, a few years before this once-separate village was annexed into Edwardsville.

“I think it’s a splendid update for this iconic piece of Edwardsville history,” said Alderman Will Krause, who represents Ward 5, which includes the Leclaire neighborhood and tower. “I’m happy to know the tower is receiving the attention and maintenance needed to keep it sound and looking good for many decades to come.”

Additional lighting work will follow the painting. The approximately $496,000 project is being funded through the Edwardsville Enhancement Fund; the work was approved by the City Council in June. In addition to Moore Painting, J.F. Electric of Edwardsville and Federal Steel & Erection Co. of East Alton are working on the tower project.

