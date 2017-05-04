Party on Broadway donating 25 percent of class fees to Gordon Moore Park

ALTON - Make creative memories and help raise funds for improvements to Alton’s Gordon Moore Park during Party on Broadway’s special “Paint the Park” events set for May, June and July.

Party on Broadway, 302 E. Broadway, Alton, IL, will host a series of creative art classes throughout the summer months in an effort to raise funds for the planned improvements to Gordon Moore Park. Owner Vickie Hopkins said she will donate 25 percent of all class fees from specially planned events in May, June and July.

Make a Flower Pot Picture Holder or canvas wall art for mom or the home during three separate classes May 12 and May 13. June classes include a Father’s Day focus and July will highlight summer canvas painting. Advanced registration is required for the Flower Pot Picture Holder classes. Advanced registration is requested for the additional classes.

Paint the Park will provide support for the new universal all-inclusive playground at Gordon Moore Park, among other improvements including the new concession and restroom project planned adjacent to soccer fields and playground. This would be the first major improvement project for the park in nearly 40 years.

“I wanted Party on Broadway to be part of the Gordon Moore Park improvements and partnering with the Alton Park District to do that is a great way to preserve the park and create new memories,” Hopkins said. “This is all about the community coming together, inspiring people to let their creativity shine and raise funds for the park at the same time.”

Officials plan to raise $425,000 for the Gordon Moore improvements and construction is expected to begin by summer. In addition to the inclusive playground facility, which will be the only one of its kind within 30 miles of Alton, improvements include a new concession stand with a seating area, renovations to the Muenstermann Building and new bathroom facilities.

Details on classes and reservations are available at: www.Rezclick.com/PartyOnBroadway/index.php?page=calendar. For questions about “Paint the Park” classes, please visit Facebook.com/PartyOnBroadway.

