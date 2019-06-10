EDWARDSVILLE – Luke Padesky of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Edwardsville’s Crystal Harriss were the overall winners in the annual Route 66 Festival 10K road race held Saturday morning in downtown Edwardsville. The race is the second leg of the annual Goshen Triple Crown road racing series.

Padesky won the overall men’s race with a time of 35:32, with Justin Wieduwilt of Collinsville finishing second, coming in at 35:43, Jon Yoch of Glen Carbon was third at 35:52, Caseyville’s Colby Garman came in fourth with a time of 36:49 and Dustin Davis of Worden was fifth at 37:18.

Harriss won the overall women’s division with a time of 37:32, with Angela Reckelhoff of Troy coming in second at 43:50, third place went to Rebecca Bradley of Edwardsville, who had a time of 45:40, Janna Perry of Troy was fourth, with a time of 48:15 and Joelle Hines of Belleville was fifth at 48:18.

In the men’s age group races, the 14-and-under winner was Victor Humphrey of Godfrey, with a time of 42:28, the 15-19 winner was Grant Seniker of Brighton, who had a time of 38:17, Anthony Canton of Beardstown won the 20-24 division with a time of 42:38, taking the 25-29 group was Josh Farmer of Troy, who had a time of 41:30, Davis was the winner of the 30-34 group, the 35-39 winner was Rich Luers of Collinsville at 39:57, and the 40-44 winner was Tom Collier of St. Louis, with a time of 40:40.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 45-49 age group, taking the race was Edwardsville’s James Perulfi, with a time of 41:13, the 50-54 winner was Christopher Shriver of Troy, coming in at 45:32, John James of Troy won the 55-59 division, with a time of 43:52, the 60-64 division winner was Jerry Grainger of Wentzville, Mo., coming in at 46:39, the 65-69 group went to Larry Wilson of Mattoon with a time of 53:35, and the 70-and-over winner was Edwardsville’s Mike Reinhardt, who had a time of 59:35.

In the women’s age groups, the 14-and-under category was won by Brooke Sullivan of O’Fallon, with a time of 1:16:50, the 15-19 grouping was taken by Shelby Markus of Edwardsville, who had a time of 1:38:48. the 20-24 group winner was Maggie Perkins of Edwardsville, whose time was 55:46, Sarah Dolan of Edwardsville won the 25-29 division with a time of 48:43, Sarah Lutz of Glen Carbon took the 30-34 age group at 52:42, the 35-39 group was won by Eve Hiller of Collinsville, with a time of 49:27, and the 40-44 division was won by Hines.

In the 45-49 age group, the winner was Danielle Weems of Edwardsville, with a time of 49:50, the 50-54 winner was Wendy Cook-Mucci of Nolensville, Tenn., with a time of 48:30, the 55-59 winner was Lisa Brandt of Edwardsville, coming in at 55:33, Janet Angell of O’Fallon won the 60-64 group with a time of 54:01, the 65-69 winner was Rosie Saffell of Shipman, Ill., who had a time of 55:18. and the 70-and-over winner was Susan Turner of St. Louis, coming in at 1:41:49.

The final race of the series will be held next week, with the Covered Bridge 5K run in Glen Carbon, with the race starting at 9 a.m. The run is a part of the annual Glen Carbon Homecoming celebration.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: