EDWARDSVILLE - Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City captured a recent Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet, winning the overall meet 375-182 over Sunset Hills Country Club at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville.

The Pirates' boys team won their meet over the Stingrays 157-123, while the Paddlers girls were dominant on their side, taking a 218-59 win. It was both teams' first competition since the relays meet, held June 23 at Paddlers.

In the boys races, starting with the eight-and-under category, Joshua Russell of the Stingrays won the 25-yard freestyle at 23.28 seconds, while Reed Venne of the Pirates won the 50-yard freestyle at 1:00.07. Venne also won the 25-yard breaststroke at 36.26 seconds, and Russell took home the 25-yard backstroke at 28.71 seconds. Lincoln Kimmel of Paddlers won the 25-yard butterfly at 48.01 seconds, and the Pirates won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:58.48. In a pair of special six-and-under races, Jack Perkins of Paddlers won the 25-yard freestyle at 25.75 seconds, and also won the 25-yard backstroke at 31.50 seconds.

In the nine-and-10 age group, Sunset Hills' Harrison Franke won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:42.75. with the Stingrays winning the 200-yard medley relay at 3:48.02, Drew Krieger of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard freestyle at 39.57 seconds, Oliver Flynn of the Pirates won the 50-yard breaststroke at 1:06.88, Krieger won the 50-yard backstroke at 52,30 seconds, and the Stingrays won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 3:16.94.

In the 11-12 age group races, Beau Rollins of Paddlers won the 199-yard freestyle at 1:40.48, while the Pirates took the 200-yard medley relay at 3:26.64, Parker Dodds of the Pirates won the 50-yard freestyle at 40.77 seconds, it was Alex Jones of the Pirates winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:36.10, Liam Monroe of Paddlers won the 50-yard breaststroke at 51.69 seconds, Jones won his second event of the night in taking the 50-yard backstroke at 45.35 seconds, and also won the 50-yard butterfly at 44.30 seconds, and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:48.77.

In the results of the 13-14 age group races, Henry Mathes kept things going along smoothly for the Pirates with a win in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:12.25, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:45.18, Mathes won again, this in the 50-yard freestyle at 32.27 seconds, Logan Barnes kept Paddlers going by winning the 100-yard individual medley at 1:13.34, with Barnes also winning the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:29.05, and the 100-yard backstroke at 1:22.37, with Mathes winning the 50-yard butterfly at 39.88 seconds, and the Pirates winning the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:18.47.

In the 15-18 age group, Jackson Suhre of Paddlers won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:53.80, while teammate Andrew Willaredt won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.91, the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:13.20, Willaredt won the 50-yard freestyle at 27.29 seconds, Suhre won the 100-yard individual medley at 59.47 seconds, Willaredt won the 50-yard breaststroke at 1:24.14, Conor Jones of Paddlers won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.72, Suhre won the 50-yard butterfly at 26.80 seconds, and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:51.80.

In the girls races, starting with the eight-and-under division, Sienna Gedman of Sunset Hills won the 25-yard freestyle with a time of 27.00 seconds, while teammate Margo Deist won the 50-yard freestyle at 39.69 seconds, Deist also winning the 25-yard breaststroke at 22.52 seconds, Gedman won the 25-yard backstroke at 34.52 seconds, Deist won the 25-yard butterfly at 19.46 seconds, and the Pirates won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 2:02.13.

In the nine-and-10 division, Paddlers' Kennedy Delp won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:55.37, while the Pirates won the 200-yard medley relay at 4:06.43, Ava Alexander of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard freestyle at 45.77 seconds, Ava Dodds of Paddlers won the 100-yard individual medley at 2:03.04, Alexander won the 50-yard breaststroke at 56.56 seconds, and also won the 50-yard backstroke at 1:01.60, Imogen Warren of the Pirates took the 50-yard butterfly at 27.46. seconds, and Paddlers won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 3:44.04.

In the 11-12 age group, Paddlers' Piper Book won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:17.80, while the Stingrays won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:33.51, Molly Hunter of Sunset Hills won the 50-yard freestyle at 33.80 seconds, HIldi Deist of the Stingrays won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:23.04, the 50-yard breaststroke was won by Betty Cadigan of the Stingrays at 42.78 seconds, Deist won the 50-yard backstroke at 39.29 seconds, and also won the 50-yard butterfly at 37.22 seconds, while the Stingrays won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:22.24.

Over in the 13-14 division, Alexandria Suhre of Paddlers won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:05.96, while Aster Carson of Sunset Hills won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:07.08, Paddlers won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:19.30, Natalie Jones of the Pirates won the 50-yard freestyle at 30.54 seconds, Carson won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:19.50, Suhre won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.44, Carson won her third event of the meet in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.42, Suhre took the 50-yard butterfly at 30.00 seconds, and the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 2:01.20.

In the 15-18 age category, Madelyn Pamatot of the Pirates won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:43.97, with teammate Makenzie Heintz taking the 100-yard freestyle at 1:13.36, Pamatot won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.25, also winning the 100-yard backstroke at 1:22.63. and Heintz won the 50-yard butterfly at 35.95 seconds.

