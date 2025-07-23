EDWARDSVILLE - Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City edged out Sunset Hills Country Club to win the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association diving championship on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Sunset Hills swimming pool in Edwardsville.

The Pirates edged out the Stingrays 46-42 to win the championship, with Summers-Port in third with 12 points, and Montclaire Swim Club of Edwardsville coming in fourth with three points. The Collinsville Gators Swim Club did not have any competitors in the meet.

In the boys results, Josh Russell of the Stingrays won the eight-and-under division with 48.30 points, while Ben Dresch of the Pirates won the nine-and-10 age group with 67.85 points, and teammate Michael Vorce won the 15-18 age group with 180.55 points.

In the girls results, in the eight-and-under group, Arlyn Monroe of Paddlers won the division with 64.60 points, while Blair Browner of the Sharks won the nine-and-10 age group with 83.95 points, the Stingrays' Sarah Russell won the 11-12 age division with 115.80 points, and teammate Zoey Ludwig won the 13-14 division with 150.85 [poms.

In a JV competition, Jackie Vorce of the Pirates won the 11-12 age group with 60.90 points.

The SWISA swimming meet starts Sunday morning at Summers-Port, and will proceed throughout the day, with championships decided in all age groups.

