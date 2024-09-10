ALTON - Dip a paddle in the Mighty Mississippi River Saturday, Sept. 21 during the Great Rivers Rendezvous organized by the Mississippi River Water Trail Association.



Register now for this fun and recreational paddle that provides three different launch points for paddlers including a three mile jaunt; a seven mile paddle and a 12 mile excursion. All participants will be accompanied by trained safety boaters. All participants will finish at Alton Riverfront Park in time to enjoy the 18th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival.

Kayak and canoe boat rentals are available through Alpine Shop in St. Louis and Mississippi River Water Trail by emailing grr@MississippiRiverWaterTrail.org or by contacting the Paddle Stop at info@paddlestop.com

“We started this event last year as a way to introduce paddlers to boating on the Mississippi River and to showcase the paddling fun the great river provides,” noted Melissa Sauter, head of the Mississippi Water Trail Association. “We want to celebrate the Mississippi River and encouraging people to get out and paddle the river in a fun, recreational, safe way is one way we can do that.”

The MRWTA will provide boat shuttle service to all three launch points. They include:

Hideaway Harbor for the 12-mile paddle. Boaters should drop off their boat and gear at the launch site between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. and drive to Alton Riverfront Park. They can then ride the shuttle back to the launch site. The shuttle departs at 8:15 a.m. Non shuttle users, should meet at the launch site and be ready to paddle at 9 a.m. for the Safety Briefing. Launch will be at 9:30 a.m.

Piasa Harbor for the 7-mile paddle. Boaters should drop off boat and gear between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.; drive to Alton Riverfront Park and ride the shuttle at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Those not using the shuttle should arrive at the launch site and be ready to paddle at 10:30 a.m. for the Safety Briefing. Launch will be at 11 a.m.

Alta Villa for the 3-mile paddle. Due to lack of parking space at Alta Villa, all 3-mile paddlers must ride the shuttle. Boats and gear should be dropped off at the site between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.; drive to Alton Riverfront Park and ride the shuttle at 10:45 a.m. There will be a Safety Briefing at 11:30 a.m. and paddlers will launch at Noon.

All paddlers will take out at the city of Alton public boat access at the Alton Marina. They can then join the festivities at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival which includes live music, food, drinks, and arts and activity booths.

“The Great Rivers Rendezvous is a great way to bring paddlers from throughout the region to our part of the Mississippi River,” noted Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We are proud to support the MRWTA and all the things they do to care for our river and encourage safe and recreational boating on the river. The Rendezvous is sure to be a fun day for everyone involved.”

Registration fees for the Great Rivers Rendezvous are $35 for American Canoe Association members and $45 for non-ACA members.