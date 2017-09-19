JERSEYVILLE - Marty Cancila Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram will be hosting a Panther Athletic Club Car Wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The cost will be $8 for a wash, with free washes for first responders and PAC members.

Burgers and hotdogs will also be available with all proceeds from the day going to the Panther Athletic Club.