ALTON – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Godfrey and surrounding areas.

The addition of Lucas Edwards, PA, on July 24 will ensure increased access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care office at 6702 Godfrey Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwards joins the care team of Priya Kumaraguru, MD, and offers a number of services, including preventive care and chronic disease management.

He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri and Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Southern Illinois University. He is a board-certified physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

New or existing patient appointments for primary care with Edwards or a member of his care team can be made by calling (618) 467-1520.

More like this: