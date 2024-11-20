Our Daily Show LIVE From the Grafton Country Music Festival: Paula & Jesse

GRAFTON - Two local business owners - Paula with Lady Luck Designs & Photography and Jesse with J. Weller Removal & Junk -shared more about their businesses on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

Paula said she’s worked in photography and graphic design for several years, and decided one day to take the leap and start working for herself.

“Several years ago, I was managing a little bar down the street off the river called the Clifton Terrace Inn,” she said. “I was working myself into the ground making another person rich … I realized then and there, if I can work that hard for somebody, I can work that hard for me.

She said she’s always loved Grafton and felt she had something unique to offer her community. During the pandemic, she “dove deep” into building her own business; she emerged as the proud owner of Lady Luck Designs & Photography, which remains in business two and a half years later.

Paula can handle everything from photo opportunities to website and graphic design and social media marketing services.

“If it’s digital and it’s going to help you grow a small business, I want to help you look good. My job is making people look good.” Paula said. “Reach out to me - I want to work with anybody that wants to grow what they have organically.”

To find out more about Lady Luck Designs & Photography and the services they offer, visit their Facebook page or website at ladyluckdesignsllc.com.

Jesse with J. Weller Removal & Junk said that in addition to supporting Paula with whatever she needs, he also offers junk hauling services and 15-yard residential dumpster rentals to the Grafton community.

“We opened a dumpster service here in town - we thought it would be great for construction projects, for cleaning out the garage. We’ve got three dumpsters we rent,” he said. “Here in town, we do the best we can to offer our services to everybody here in Grafton.”

For more information, reach out to J. Weller Removal & Junk at 618-946-7337 or visit their Facebook page.

For more information, see the full interview with Paula and Jesse live from the Grafton Country Music Festival at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

