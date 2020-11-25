ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - The area lost a legend on Tuesday when Richard Tite died. Richard Tite, who owned The Airliner Bar And Grill in Rosewood Heights for many years, died on Tuesday.

If you ever went into the Bar and Grill, you knew Richard. He would always greet and talk to his patrons like they were family.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Airliner Bar And Grill released a statement saying “We’ve lost a legend. So many thoughts going through our minds today, but mostly just the huge loss we are feeling. Our dad, husband, and grandpa was loved so very much by so many. Many of you have reached out and we are very grateful for your love, support, and prayers during such a difficult time. He was known and loved by so many and we would love for you to share your favorite memory of him with us. Focusing on the joy he brought to this world will be a great comfort during our time of mourning.”

The Airliner Bar and Grill was known for the old toys and all the neat memorabilia that was all over the bar. Tite was always talking about one of the old toys that hung from the ceiling.

Richard and his wife, Sherry, also opened Richards Tavern that was on Fosterburg Road for a few years before they sold it.

More like this: