BELLEVILLE - Senior pitcher Ryleigh Owens threw another masterful game allowing only three hits while striking out one, and Zoie Boyd scored the game's only run in the third as Edwardsville won at Belleville East 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference softball game Tuesday afternoon at East's park.

Owens walked only two batters and allowed a lead-off single in the first, a single in the fourth and another single in the sixth in shutting down the Lancers' offense in gaining the win.

Boyd tripled with one out in the third and scored on an error by the catcher to give the Tigers the only run they would need. Owens needed only 72 pitches to complete the win.

Owens also helped herself offensively with two hits, while Sydney Lawrence, Lexie Griffin, Brooke Tolle and Boyd had the other hits on the day.

The Tigers are now 6-1 with their sixth consecutive win and play East St. Louis Thursday at home in a conference game starting at 4:30 p.m., then host Mascoutah the same night in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Edwardsville plays at Collinsville Friday afternoon at the Collinsville Sports Complex in a 4:30 p.m. start, then plays Marquette Catholic in a make-up game from a previous rainout Apr. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

