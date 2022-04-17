EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's softball team benefitted from very good pitching, as Ryleigh Owens allowed three hits and struck out 10 in the opener, while Brooke Tolle and Avery Hamilton combined on a two-hit shutout, with Tolle fanning 12, as the Tigers swept Chatham Glenwood in a doubleheader 11-0 and 4-0 at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex Saturday morning and afternoon.

The Tigers pounded out 15 hits to take the opener in a six-inning, 10-run rule affair, then had 10 more hits in the nightcap to help take the sweep.

Edwardsville hit the front early in the opener, scoring five runs in the second inning, then adding single runs in the fourth and fifth before a four-run sixth inning ended the game in favor of the Tigers.

Sydney Lawrence had three hits and two RBIs for Edwardsville, while Hamilton also had three hits, Jillian Lane had two hits and drove in four runs, both Emily Wolff and Zoie Boyd had two hits and an RBI each and Lexie Griffin and Tatum Van Ryswyk each had a hit.

Owens went all the way in the circle to earn the win for the Tigers, needing only 90 pitches in the complete game.

In the nightcap, Edwardsville scored twice in both the third and fifth innings for the only runs of the game, as Tolle and Hamilton both shut down the Titans in the circle to help give the Tigers the sweep.

Hamilton led the offense with three hits, while Lane had two hits and an RBI, both Wolff and Tolle each had a hit and RBI, Owens, Griffin and Boyd each had a hit and Lawrence also drove in a run.

Tolle went six innings in the circle, allowing only a hit while walking three and fanning 12 and Hamilton pitched the seventh, also allowing a hit and getting a fly out to end the second game.

The Tigers are now 9-1, winning their eighth and ninth games in a row, and face another big week, starting with a make-up game against Marquette Catholic on Monday afternoon at home, then hosts O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference tilt on Tuesday, are at Hardin Calhoun on Wednesday, then host Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a doubleheader on Apr. 23. The weekday games start at 4:30 p.m., with the Saturday doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m and 11:45 a.m.

