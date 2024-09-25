TROY, IL. - The Troy Police Department had the privilege of connecting with a remarkable young man named Owen and now they have done something he will never forget.

At just 9 years old, Owen faced major heart surgery and spent his 10th birthday in the hospital. His mother reached out on social media, hoping to gather words of encouragement and birthday cards to lift his spirits during this tough time.

"The story resonated deeply with the Troy community, especially since one of the department’s own officers had undergone a heart transplant this year," the Troy Police Department said in a statement. "Once Owen was on the mend, the Troy Police Department organized a special day to finally meet him.

Article continues after sponsor message

"To honor Owen's incredible bravery and courage, the department presented him with a challenge coin. During his visit, Owen enjoyed a ride-along and received a behind-the-scenes tour of the fire department. He also had the opportunity to fly a drone and shared a meal with the officers."

The Troy Police Department said Owen's strength has truly inspired all of them and they look forward to seeing all the amazing things he will accomplish in the future.

Owen's visit serves as a reminder of the power of community support and the impact of acts of kindness this time by a local police department.