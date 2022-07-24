EDWARDSVILLE - Owen Gruben, who swam the 2022 Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association season for the Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, had a very good SWISA Championship meet on July 17 at Edwardsville High School's Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, placing second in three events, which was among the best performances for the Stingrays at the meet.

In an interview conducted during the meet, Gruben also felt he was performing well and looked forward to what was to come later on in the meet.

"I've done fairly well," Gruben said. "I've got second in two events so far, I've got one left. It's going pretty well, I think I'm going get third place high points, so that would be a nice finish for the year."

Gruben enjoys the summer swimming season very much, with its great competition while everyone is very friendly with a relaxed atmosphere.

"Yeah, the summer season's always great," Gruben said. "I like it a lot out here. Great competition, everyone's always fun to race against and fun to talk to as well."

Gruben also felt he had a very good season this summer, holding on to a level that he felt he needed to.

"I did pretty well, actually," Gruben said.

The Stingrays had perhaps the smallest team, in terms of total swimmers, both in the field on Sunday and all season long. Nevertheless, the team hung in and worked hard all summer long, which was a huge feather in their caps.

"All the people on the Sunset Hills team really like swimming and we bring a lot of energy, so I'm really happy with the team," he added.

Gruben has very much enjoyed his time with his teammates and enjoyed swimming with them.

