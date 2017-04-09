SOUTH ROXANA - History was made Tuesday in South Roxana as Barbara Overton captured the race for mayor. She was the first female ever to be elected mayor in South Roxana.

Overton has been a wedding coordinator for several years and also Chouteau Township clerk for about 20 years. She is presently a South Roxana trustee, so she has a good understanding of South Roxana government and its day-to-day operations.

South Roxana Police Chief/City Administrator made these comments after the election:

“The citizens have spoken up and elected their first female mayor in the town’s history,” he said. “I wanted to thank the citizens for their support and in choosing what I feel is the best candidate to help move this village forward.

“I truly believe Mayor Overton has the best intentions in her heart. Mayor Overton would like to thank the citizens for entrusting her to represent South Roxana. Mayor Overton looks forward to the new beginning for South Roxana.

"Mayor Overton’s focus will be on attracting new business to the area along with trying to establish a stronger community involvement and ensure rental properties are kept up to code and safe.”

Coles said he will spend the next month with Mayor Overton in transition to line up the scope of projects and provide an overview of how to tackle the village's issues.

