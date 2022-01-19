ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center of Alton is activating at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at the Deliverance Temple Church at 1125 East Sixth Street in Alton.

"We are aware that multiple days coming up are going to be cold overnight," Chelsea Boyles, a spokesperson for the Overnight Warming Center, said. "We will still continue to make the decision each morning on whether we will be open.

"Part of this reason is that we need to ensure that we are staffed properly. We are looking for more volunteers. If you know anyone interested please send them to our Facebook page to sign up to be a volunteer!"

Contact Boyles at (877) 467-3123 if you wish to volunteer.

