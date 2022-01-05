The Overnight Warming Center of Alton is activating at 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2021, because of the cold weather conditions.

The location is at Deliverance Temple Church at 1125 East 6th Street in Alton.

Anyone without a home this evening is welcome to have a nice place to stay during the cold conditions.

The temperatures are projected to fall to 14 degrees on Wednesday night, then to 6 degrees on Thursday night, with a high of only 17 degrees during the day. The high for Friday is predicted to be 24 degrees, with a low of 19 degrees, so not much fluctuation that day. On Saturday and Sunday, warmer weather is forecast with a high of 42 and a low of 32 on Saturday, and a high of 36 and a low of 15 Sunday night. Next Monday is predicted to have a high of 35 and a low of 14 and Tuesday warmer again with a high of 38 and a low of 31.

