ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center of Alton is activating tonight, Wednesday, February 2 – doors open at 5 p.m. We are located at the Deliverance Temple Church at 1125 East 6th St. in Alton. Doors are located on Cherry Street.

Please share the attached flyer so that anyone in need of a warm place can join us this evening. We also post our activations on our Facebook page: Overnight Warming Centers Alton.

