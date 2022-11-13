ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center of Alton is activating tonight, Sunday, November 13 – doors open at 5 p.m. We are located at the Deliverance Temple Church at 1125 East 6th St. in Alton. Doors are located on Cherry Street. The Warming Center will be activated on nights over the winter when temperatures fall to dangerous levels for anyone out on the street without shelter.

Anyone in need of a warm place can join us this evening. We also post our activations on our Facebook page: Overnight Warming Centers Alton

