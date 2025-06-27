GLEN CARBON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced intermittent overnight closures of westbound Interstate 270 between Illinois 157 and Interstate 255 in Madison County beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, July 1.

Closures will start at 9 p.m. to allow crews to repair overhead sign trusses. The work will occur for one night only.

In addition to the lane closures, motorists should expect up to two full closures of the westbound lanes lasting no more than 15 minutes each. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 2.

Motorists should expect delays during the short-term full closures and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

