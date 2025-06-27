BELLEVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced intermittent overnight closures of northbound Interstate 255 between Illinois 15 and State Street in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, June 30.

Closures will start at 9 p.m. to allow crews to repair overhead sign trusses. The work will occur for one night only.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the lane closures, motorists should expect up to two full closures of the northbound lanes lasting no more than 15 minutes each. All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 1.

Motorists should expect delays during the short-term full closures and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: