GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that a full closure of eastbound Interstate 270 between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri is scheduled to take place for approximately 1 hour between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 24, 2024, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary to install an overhead sign truss.

All lanes will reopen when work is complete, no later than 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

Motorists should plan accordingly and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

