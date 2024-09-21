Overhead Lines Damaged in Edwardsville Crash, But No Injuries Reported
EDWARDSVILLE - A crash on Friday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Illinois Route 157 and Lewis Road in Edwardsville damaged overhead lines and caused traffic disruption, Edwardsville Police said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"While there were no injuries reported, the disruption led to lane restrictions in the affected area," the police said. "Police and fire personnel managed the situation and worked to restore normal conditions."
Lane restrictions were in place while police and fire personnel dealt with the situation.
Witnesses said a dump truck was involved in the crash and didn't have its bed completely lowered and struck the lines.
Edwardsville Police also issued a quick reminder: "If you encounter a nonfunctioning stoplight, treat it as a four-way stop."