EDWARDSVILLE — Unemployment rates in several southwestern Illinois counties showed slight changes in August 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to recent data. Overall, the unemployment rates throughout area cities and counties remain close to the national average of 4.3 percent.

Edwardsville's unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent in August 2025, down from 4.2 percent in August 2024. Similarly, Alton's rate fell to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent a year earlier. Madison County saw a small decline as well, with its rate dropping to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent.

Article continues after sponsor message

In contrast, Greene County's unemployment rate increased marginally to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent in the previous year. Jersey County experienced a decrease, with its rate moving from 4.2 percent to 4.0 percent.

Calhoun and Macoupin counties reported higher unemployment rates compared to the prior year. Calhoun County's rate rose to 5.1 percent from 4.3 percent, while Macoupin County's rate increased to 4.8 percent from 4.4 percent.

Deputy Governor Andy Manar emphasized the importance of the workforce in the region, stating, "Our greatest asset is our diverse and resilient workforce, and we’re committed to building pathways that support lasting growth and prosperity."

More like this: