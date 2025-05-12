Over $58,000 Raised Toward New Memorial Honoring Fallen Officers
EDWARDSVILLE — On the first day of National Police Week, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor announced plans for a new memorial honoring officers killed in the line of duty.
The memorial will be constructed at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and funded entirely through private donations.
At a press conference held Monday, Connors revealed that the effort has raised $58,663 toward a $500,000 goal. Korte Construction, based in Highland, has been contracted to build the memorial.
During the event, several local organizations presented checks to support the project. Contributions included $20,000 from Simmons Law Firm and Gori Law Firm, $10,000 each from U.S. Steele and Hepler Broom, $7,500 from Patterson Tire, $5,000 each from Pizza World and Apex Physical Therapy, $2,500 from Gateway Regional Hospital, $2,000 from Tyler Timmins Foundation, and $1,000 from Insurance Brokers.
The Madison County Fallen Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, emphasized the importance of honoring law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The group stated its mission is to create a lasting legacy of remembrance without government assistance.
The current memorial resembles a tombstone and lacks sufficient space to add more names, Members believe the new memorial will not only properly honor fallen officers but also serve as a reminder to the community and law enforcement personnel of the risks associated with their duties.
For anyone who wants to donate, you can donate here:https://madisoncountyfallenofficersmemorialfund.org/
