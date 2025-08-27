Over 285 Community Residents Attend Giannoulias’ Second Driving Change Town Hall Southland Residents Shared Impactful Stories Around Discriminatory Practices. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – More than 285 south suburban residents took part in Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ second virtual Town Hall Tuesday evening to discuss the skyrocketing cost of auto insurance. Between the first two virtual Town Halls, over 500 Illinoisans have participated to learn more about the issue and share their stories.



Residents shared their first-hand accounts of auto insurance rates increasing due to a recent move, a poor credit score or advanced age – reasons that have nothing to do with their driving record. This was the second of a series of virtual Town Hall meetings that the Secretary of State’s office is conducting over the next several weeks to gather feedback from Illinoisans to help inform state legislation for members of the General Assembly to consider.



“As Secretary of State, I strongly believe that an individual’s driving record should serve as the primary factor that’s analyzed when setting auto insurance rates,” Giannoulias said. “Insurance companies need to implement a ratemaking process that’s fair and transparent. The current system results in fewer Illinoisans being able to afford insurance and fewer opting to pay for it, making our roads less safe for everyone.”



“I’m in the City of Chicago. Being in the heart of the city next to Bridgeport and McKinley Park, I was quoted $220. If I go to Midway, I was at $140. It is definitely in part of my zip code. It is also in part of my credit score. It's not terrible, but I went to grad school, I worked in public service, had a little bit of debt, it’s getting taken care of now, but it astounds me that my credit score almost doubled my rates,” said Douglas Lammie.



“We in East Hazel Crest share the zip code 60429 with Hazel Crest. East Hazel Crest is about 1,100 constituents. And when my constituents, which is an older population, call in for insurance they are told that their insurance prices are sky high because their town is a high crime area. Well, 60429 is Hazel Crest. East Hazel Crest needs to have their own zip code, and we’ve been fighting for this. We are being charged exorbitant prices because of our zip code,” said East Hazel Crest Trustee Maureen Forte.



“I’m 72 and I don’t like the fact that I have to pay such high insurance. I’ve got a great driving record. The insurance rates should be based on your driving record, nothing else, not zip code and not credit rating,” said Richard Valencia.



Also in attendance was State Sen. Napoleon Harris (15th District – Homewood), State Reps. Will Davis (30th District – East Hazel Crest) and Debbie Meyers-Martin (38th District – Matteson), Hometown Mayor Frank Finnegan and Trustees from East Hazel Crest, Glenwood, Hazel Crest and Phoenix.



The virtual Town Hall meetings are part of the recently launched “Driving Change” advocacy campaign – aimed at preventing insurance companies from using socio-economic data, such as credit scores, zip codes and age, to unfairly charge Illinoisans higher auto insurance rates. As a result, drivers from disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately suffer.



In addition, Giannoulias has launched a website – www.ilsos.gov/drivingchange – enabling Illinoisans to learn more about the issue and easily share their stories about unfair and discriminatory ratemaking practices currently used by insurance companies. The site also allows residents to email their state representative and senator and urge them to support reforming the current system.

The Secretary of State’s office will host additional virtual Town Hall meetings across the state, including:



September 17 – Champaign

September 22 – Chicago, West Side

September 24 – Peoria

October 1 – Rockford

Registration information for the town halls can be found at ilsos.gov/drivingchangeschedule.



Background:

Illinois-focused studies have revealed ratemaking inequities and disparities, including insurers on average increasing rates on senior drivers and charging consumers with a safe driving record and poor credit hundreds of dollars more than someone with a DUI conviction and excellent credit.



The launch of the campaign comes as insurance rates for both homes and automobiles are skyrocketing. According to Insurify, Illinois auto insurance rates increased 18% in 2024 and are projected to increase another 4% in 2025, bringing the projected annual cost of full coverage to $2,050. Meanwhile, new tariffs are expected to cause auto parts to climb and result in insurance rates soaring even higher.



Along with factors like credit reports, zip code and age, insurance companies are using third-party site data from sources like social media and common cell phone apps, which can be used in a discriminatory way to unfairly determine rates.



Like most states, Illinois requires every vehicle owner to buy insurance, but it is one of only two states – along with Wyoming – that doesn’t require prior rate review to protect insurance customers from excessive or unfair rates. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending