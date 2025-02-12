EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Recorder’s Office earned a 2024 award for their work promoting and signing up over 23,000 property owners in the Property Fraud Alert (PFA) program offered through that office. That number was reached by mailing out over 58,000 promotion letters to Madison County property owners in November. The response was incredible. The County Clerk & Recorder, Linda Andreas, has a goal to have the entire county enrolled in the program and they are almost halfway there already. The entire staff took part in the mailout but one person in particular, Jennifer White, took the bulk of the calls to sign people up.

PFA is a free subscription service offering personal notification to the subscriber via email, text message, or telephone if a property document is recorded in their name as an effort to safeguard a property owner’s investment. The PFA service allows residents to monitor any activity that is using their name. You can then take steps to prevent any fraudulent activity or fix any damage that may have occurred. Property fraud is among the fastest growing white-collar crimes. The service is provided by the county land record’s office and there is no cost to use the service.

To register for the PFA program call the Madison County Recorder’s Office at 618-296-4475, or

Sign up in person at Madison County Administration Building suite 211 or

Visit the Recorder’s webpage (propertyfraudalert.com/ILMadison) or

Use this QR code

