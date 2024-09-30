SWANSEA — With strong support from State Senator Christopher Belt, three organizations in the 57th Senate District are set to receive more than $212,000 in funding through library and literacy grant programs.

“This funding has allowed libraries and literacy programs all over the state provide the best services possible,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Libraries are full of opportunity for all ages, so it’s essential we continue to support them in whatever ways we can.”

The programs are administered through the Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias, who has awarded nearly $22 million for library services and $6 million for literacy programs throughout the state. The following organizations in the 57th District will receive funding:

Mascoutah Public Library - $34,840

Southwestern Illinois College - $84,384

MindsEye Radio - $93,626

The goal of the grants is to enhance online catalogues, support day-to-day operations, expand interlibrary loan programs and equip vision-impaired individuals with narrations of newspaper content. The literacy grants are designed to promote basic reading, math, writing and English language skills.

“Equipping our libraries with the resources they need to increase services and expand offerings is essential to enhancing the accessibility of learning materials for all Illinois residents regardless of their geographic location, accessibility needs, income status or educational level,” Giannoulias said. “Meanwhile, increasing the state’s literacy level results in opportunities for individual success and makes communities stronger.”

For more information about the library and literacy grant programs, click here.