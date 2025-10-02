State Sen. Christopher Belt.

EAST ST. LOUIS – State Senator Christopher Belt secured over $155 million to build and repair infrastructure in the Metro East.

“What we are seeing here is a massive investment in every mode of transportation for all Illinoisans,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We made a commitment to improve our state’s aging infrastructure and this historic funding is a major step in holding true to that commitment.”

The largest multi-year program to build and repair infrastructure in state history will invest $50.6 billion over six years, continuing an unprecedented investment in safety, mobility and quality of life made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The Illinois Department of Transportation’s new multi-year program is both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations touching every Illinois county.

As part of IDOT’s latest Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois, the district Belt represents will see infrastructure projects totaling more than $155 million next year.

“This funding isn’t flashy, but it will keep the Metro East moving for the years to come,” said Belt.

