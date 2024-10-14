COLLINSVILLE — The Southwestern Illinois Board of REALTORS is set to host its Annual Taste of SIBR event on Nov. 13, 2024, at the Madison County Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville. The event is open to the public and aims to foster community spirit while supporting local food pantries.

Mackenzie Menn, the Marketing and Communications Director for the event, highlighted the purpose, stating, "This event is a wonderful way to spread community while those attending get to try various options of food from our vendors all while supporting over 11 different Food Pantries in our local counties."

The Taste of SIBR will feature a diverse array of food vendors, including City Scoops Ice Cream and Bella Milano, offering attendees a chance to sample various culinary delights. "We had such a variety of vendors at this event, from City Scoops Ice Cream to Bella Milano salad and toasted ravioli; we have it all," Menn noted.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to support over 11 food pantries in the region, reflecting the organizers' commitment to addressing local food insecurity.

For those interested in attending, the event promises not only a variety of food options but also an opportunity to engage with the community. Photos from previous events are available for those seeking a glimpse of what to expect at this year's gathering.