In compliance with the Ohio Valley Conference, SIUE has now canceled all athletic competitions and suspended team practices through April 3. The official statement from the OVC is below:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents have announced effective immediately the cancelation of all intercollegiate competitions, including OVC Championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated. During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities.

The main priority of the OVC is to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans. The league will continue to monitor all relevant information on COVID-19 on a daily basis.

