Outstanding Volunteers Honored at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Second Annual Recognition of Excellence
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to celebrate the outstanding volunteers who earned awards at our annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony. These volunteers exemplify our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service unit team whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.
Service Unit 109 – serving the Troy/St. Jacob area
Appreciation Pin Award
The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one service unit, contributes to expanding the council’s reach and surpassing its mission-delivery goals for that area.
Courtney Bilyeu from Hamel
Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area
Dawn Greenwood from Edwardsville
Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area
Jennifer Melton from Wood River
Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area
Stacy Sayuk from Edwardsville
Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
- Article continues after sponsor message
Jessica Bush from Glen Carbon
Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area
Elizabeth Darden from East Alton
Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area
Tricia Freeman from Godfrey
Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area
Elizabeth Geisen from Troy
Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area
Jessica Gerth from Troy
Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area
KayLee Melton from Normal
Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area
Jessica Walker from Edwardsville
Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area
Annie Werner from Edwardsville
Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.
More like this: