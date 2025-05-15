



GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to celebrate the outstanding volunteers who earned awards at our annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony. These volunteers exemplify our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service unit team whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.

Service Unit 109 – serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

Appreciation Pin Award

The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one service unit, contributes to expanding the council’s reach and surpassing its mission-delivery goals for that area.

Courtney Bilyeu from Hamel Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Dawn Greenwood from Edwardsville Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Jennifer Melton from Wood River Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area

Stacy Sayuk from Edwardsville Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area



Volunteer of Excellence Award

The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.

Jessica Bush from Glen Carbon Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Elizabeth Darden from East Alton Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area

Tricia Freeman from Godfrey Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area

Elizabeth Geisen from Troy Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

Jessica Gerth from Troy Serving the Troy/St. Jacob area

KayLee Melton from Normal Serving the Alton/Godfrey/Wood River/Roxana area

Jessica Walker from Edwardsville Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area

Annie Werner from Edwardsville Serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area



Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

