BETHALTO - Bethalto Police officer Brian Gifford received special recognition for outstanding performance at Monday night's Bethalto Village Board Meeting.

Bethalto Chief Police Mike Dixon commended Gifford for his excellent police work with cases.

The commendation presented Monday night outlined Gifford's efforts in five different criminal investigations in which he developed probable cause for felony charges ranging from the possession of controlled substances to offenses related to stolen motor vehicles.

"Collectively, the investigations resulted in the seizure of felony amounts of cannabis, methamphetamine, fentanyl, a stolen vehicle, and an illegally possessed handgun, as well as the issuance of charges in a felony retail theft in which a subject attempted to steal a lawnmower from an area business and fled prior to officers arrival," Chief Dixon said.

"In addition to the commendable efforts made in investigating offenses while on patrol, Officer Gifford showed further commitment to the department, and this village in the month of June by voluntarily working 72 hours of overtime, filling six (6) extra shifts that were vacant due to vacations and training needs."

Chief Dixon closed with this statement: "On behalf of the members of our community, as well as the Bethalto Police Department, I commend Officer Gifford for his efforts, and wanted the community to be aware of what our officers do for us."

