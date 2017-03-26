JERSEYVILLE – Outrageous Outdoors at 902 South State St. in Jerseyville is offering its Ruger Days event once again, an event that attracts visitors from all around the area and much beyond on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1.

Ruger Days runs all day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 31, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 1. Bob Jones, an owner of Outrageous Outdoors, said this will be the third year of Ruger Days for his business.

“We will have almost every Ruger that is made here in the store for the two-day event,” he said. “We will have the best prices of the year. It will be a really fun time.”

Outrageous Outdoors has a massive facility and just keeps expanding, Jones said. Not only does it offer significant goods, it hosts many different types of events throughout the year from a Turkey calling contest, whitetail/waterfowl weekend, an indoor 3D shoot and conceal carry classes.

Jones said he expects a good crowd for the two days and he said they will find a friendly atmosphere and excellent customer service.

“Our people keep coming back because we always try to provide good customer service,” he said.

Outrageous Outdoors was established in 2011 in Jerseyville and is a business listed in the categories of sporting goods, hunting equipment and supplies, sporting goods stores, hunting equipment, recreational goods rental, sporting goods and bicycle shops, sporting goods renting and sporting goods sales and rental.

“Overall, we have anything here to do with hunting, fishing and archery,” Jones said. “We just rearranged our building a little bit to use more of our space of 10,000-square foot. I have been selling guns since I was young and I love this type of business. We love being in Jerseyville and all the people around the region.”

For more information, contact (618) 639-4867.

