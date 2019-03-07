SHIPMAN - A dramatic fire destroyed a Shipman home on Bernice Street early Monday morning.

The home was a total loss after the fire. Shipman Fire Department responded and contained it best they could, but after an initial mutual request to the Betsy Ann Fire Protection District for assistance, that was canceled because the home was already too far gone.

Michelle Franklin provided the photo from the early morning fire, taken on her husband’s way to work.

