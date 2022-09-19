GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze opened back up for the season over the weekend. The ever-so-popular attraction located within Glazebrook Park has been a hit with families and is perfect for the little ones.

The maze operates only on weekends. The hours are 6-10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The going rate for the maze is $7 for adults and can be enjoyed peacefully during the day, or for the little more adventurous in the pitch black of night. Flashlights are recommended at night of course.

The maze officially opened on Friday, but the larger crowds weren't until Saturday evening. There were plenty of people out to enjoy the attraction.

The layout of the maze changes from year to year and this year it is circus themed.

Article continues after sponsor message

Instead of the usual corn, this year's maze is comprised of tall-grown hemp. The change was forced after a short crop last year. The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department had no choice but to cancel the maze last season after the corn never grew tall enough.

That's no longer a concern because in some areas the hemp grows even taller than corn naturally would. Some sections of the maze must be 8-10 feet tall ensuring that maze-goers can't see a thing.

It makes for a bit of a different experience and one that you won't find in most other places.

Beginning in October the 'haunted maze' portion will return. This is completely separate from the large maze itself and requires separate admission.

Other things to do include wagon rides and plenty of photo opportunities.

To learn more about 'The Greatest Show In Godfrey' visit their Facebook Page.

More like this: