GRAFTON - The Grafton Winery & Brewhaus is soldiering on with its annual Blues Festival held this year at The Vineyards on Saturday, May 18, Sunday, May 19.

Some businesses have been closed during the Mississippi River flood, but the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, which opened in 2008, remained steadfast and available to customers through the journey.

Business owners Mike and Lori Nikonovich described the business this way: "We are a full production winery that strives to provide high-quality wine for all seasons and all reasons. We maintain the highest level of professionalism and welcome customers into our home for a truly amazing experience."

Jameson Dehner is the marketing and sales manager for Grafton Winery & Brewhaus.

The Blues Festival at The Vineyards will go on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19, regardless of the height of the river or the weather.

"The Vineyards is located on the bluffs away from the water," the owners said. "The Blues Festival has been a Grafton Winery staple since 2009, providing some of the most soulful and powerful blues music around! This will be the first year we are having the festival at The Vineyards!"

Dehner encouraged people to bring a blanket or folding chair and enjoy a weekend of great blues music by some amazing artists.

“We do not charge admission; this is a free weekend of Blues music,” Dehner said.

“Our goal is to have this event outdoors so visitors can enjoy our gorgeous vineyards and lake. Rain or shine this event will go on. We have an indoor pavilion capable of seating up to 350 people! We will have wine available by the bottle or glass, as well as a great draft beer line up.”

Blues Festival Lineup



Saturday Talent:Joe Metzka Band – 12:00 – 3:00; Ivas John Band – 4:00 – 7:00

Sunday Talent: NGK Band – 11:00 – 2:00; Billy Peak – 3:00 – 6:00

Food: STLouisianaQ food truck.

When the owners opened The Grafton Winery and Brewhaus in 2008, they never expected to grow at the rate they did. Wine production was done at the downtown (Grafton) location until 2015 when the vineyards location was completed.

"We simply grew out of the space we had and needed more production area in order to keep up with demand," the owners said. "We are currently producing over 30,000 gallons of wine per year, yielding around 13,000 cases. We distribute our wine all over the state of Illinois minus the Chicagoland area."

