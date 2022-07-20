(BUZZ MAGAZINE) - I’ve never dreamed of owning a bird. I love animals and own a 13-year-old beagle, but since having my son five years ago, acquiring more creatures to care for has been low on my list. Especially a bird.

Be that as it may, last week while proudly showing my mother my new hot tub in the backyard of my Edwardsville home, a lovebird came and landed on her shoulder.

I’ve had some experience with birds as my cousin owned two while growing up, so I instinctively knew this friendly, bright-colored creature was someone’s pet. I scooped it up and brought it into my home.

This bird was a beauty. Soft greens and blues the color of salt water taffy with a touch of peach on its face. It was so social and cuddly that my son and I naturally began referring to it as “Sweetie.”

I quickly started the search for Sweetie’s owner but was excited to enjoy this surprise guest while we could. For the next few days, Sweetie snuggled under our chins while we watched TV, sat on my son’s shoulder while he played harmonica, and tweeted next to us in its new cage while we splashed around in the hot tub.

In my experience, most things in life that occur “out of the blue” are not celebratory. Things like illnesses and accidents. Good things we often plan ourselves: vacations, hot tubs, and new pets. But when a Sweetie shows up at your house on a Thursday afternoon, you realize that life can change in any direction “out of the blue.”

Unfortunately, I never found Sweetie’s owner, and as much as I enjoyed having the bird around for a few days (while my beagle stayed elsewhere), I felt I would not be able to give Sweetie the attention and environment that it deserved. So alas, we took Sweetie to Corbett Birds in Maryville where they will try to find it a forever home.

This story would be much easier to wrap up had we kept Sweetie and lived happily ever after. But I still believe this is a happy ending, for I’ve been graced with a reminder that surprises, even delightful ones, can be just around the corner—or even more conveniently, in your own backyard.

Jessica Wood is a mom, author, and small business supporter. A Bunker Hill native, she now resides in Edwardsville. If you would like her to write about a small business you love, email her at jessicaleewood@yahoo.com.