

ALTON — “Our Daily Show!,”Riverbender.com’s flagship talk program, is celebrating a major breakthrough in the podcast landscape. According to PodSEO, a leading platform for podcast rankings and SEO insights, the show has surged into the top 3% of all podcasts.

This impressive rise reflects a dramatic climb in engagement over the past month, with the show gaining national traction and officially outpacing long-established programs.

“It’s a testament to what happens when a community gets behind something real,” said host CJ Nasello. “We’re not backed by a corporate network — we’re powered by people who care about the Riverbend and want to hear about our region.”

While other shows remained steady, “Our Daily Show!” began a rapid ascent starting late June 2025, reflecting significant growth in listenership, downloads, and online engagement.



What Sets It Apart

Broadcasting live Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, “Our Daily Show!” delivers daily conversations with civic leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, nonprofits, and residents shaping the future of the region. The show is simulcast live across social platforms, with full episodes available on-demand via Riverbender.com, Roku TV, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

With hundreds of thousands of on-demand listeners and a growing live audience, “Our Daily Show!” is proving that hyperlocal storytelling can compete — and rise — on a national stage.

“This is just the beginning,” Nasello added. “We’re grateful for the support and ready to keep growing.”

Where to Listen

Riverbender.com

Roku TV

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Live

