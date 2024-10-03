COLLINSVILLE – Alton’s Sam Ottwell set the pace Wednesday afternoon with a low score of 7-under par 65, winning medalist and helping propel the Redbirds to a fifth-place finish in the IHSA Boys Golf Class 3A Regional held at Arlington Greens.

A stroke behind him was Edwardsville senior Mason Lewis who came in with a 6-under par 66.

Only eight golfers shot under par on Tuesday, including three players from Chatham Glenwood, the overall winners on the day with a team score of 282.

Edwardsville was second (289), Collinsville third (294), O’Fallon fourth (296), and Alton fifth (308).

Only the top three teams earn a trip to the sectional and then the 10 best golfers from the remaining teams qualify as individuals.

The Tigers also had Owen Berning break par with a 1-under 71 good enough for a tie for sixth place individually. Collinsville senior Eli Verning also shot a 71.

Other Alton scores included Henry Neely (79), Landon Mayer (81), Donavon Ducey (83), Luke Davis (86), and Brayden Buchanan (86).

Three other Edwardsville golfers also broke 80 including freshman Brian Cooper (74), junior Quinn Berning (78), and senior Bryce Pryor (79). Junior Sam Shaw shot an 80 as well.

The Tigers advance their whole team into the Decatur (MacArthur) Sectional on Monday, Oct. 7th at Hickory Point Golf Course, located at 727 W. Weaver Rd. in Forsyth, IL 62535.

Collinsville’s entire team, led by Verning’s 71, will also make the trip as a team. Other Kahok scores include junior Ryker Shea (73), junior Drew Bailey (74), sophomore Casen Compton (76), junior Henry Stirnaman (82), and senior Lucas Owen (86).

While Alton did not qualify as a team, Ottwell will still represent the Redbirds individually. As will Belleville West senior JoJo Jones who shot a 2-under par 70 in the regional.

Nearly all of O’Fallon’s team also qualified as individuals including sophomore Tyler Murray (74), senior Sebastian Leymeister (74), sophomore Max Bortz (74), sophomore Lincoln Weaving (74), and junior Cale Downs (76).