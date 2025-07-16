SPRINGFIELD - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to announce the inaugural Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Program awards totaling $5 million to 16 grantees across the state. This funding will allow fire departments or fire protection districts to repair, upgrade, or construct new fire stations.

“I am proud to be celebrating inaugural Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Program awards, a crucial lifeline for fire departments across the state – particularly those in rural areas – to upgrade their facilities and equipment,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our firefighters put their lives on the line every single day, and these investments can make all the difference in keeping our communities safe and protected.”

“This was the inaugural year of the grant program, established as part of the OSFM’s ongoing commitment to assist the Illinois Fire Service in identifying and securing funding for critical resources that might otherwise be out of reach,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele L. Pankow. “I want to thank my predecessors for their hard work and dedication in securing this funding, which now allows departments like those receiving these grants the opportunity to construct or rebuild stations—ultimately helping to keep their communities and firefighters safer.”

2025 Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Grant Recipients:

Alexander:

Tamms Fire Department: $71,011

Gallatin:

Equality Fire Department: $300,000

Shawneetown Fire Department: $350,000

Hamilton:

McLeansboro Fire Department: $350,000

Jackson:

Village of Gorham Volunteer Fire Department: $350,000

Johnson:

Buncombe Fire Department: $350,000

Vienna Fire Department: $350,000



Marion:

Kell Community Fire Protection District: $348,000

Mason:

Bath Fire Protection District: $350,000



Montgomery:

Witt Volunteer Fire Protection District: $331,000

Morgan:

Village of Chapin Fire Department: $28,415

Franklin Fire Protection District: $350,000

Pike:

Spring Creek Fire Protection District: $350,000

Saline:

Carrier Mills Fire Department: $350,000

Union:

Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District: $349,789

White:

Norris City Fire Protection District: $71,785

The Fire Station Construction and Rehabilitation Program recipients were selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process that was opened to fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments. The program was established to provide grants of up to $350,000 for the construction or rehabilitation of fire stations across the state.

For more information about our programs, visit our website.

