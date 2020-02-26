SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Arson Division and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office announced today they are seeking information about multiple barn fires over the past month in Macoupin County.

Several fires have been reported around the Carlinville, Gillespie and Northwestern Fire Protection District areas.

"All arson fires are crimes against people, even if the intended target is a vacant building, trash or woods," the State Fire Marshal Office said in a statement. "These fires must be controlled and extinguished by firefighters; and therefore, human life is endangered whenever a fire is set. Arson is a felony."

If you have any information about these fires please contact the state’s Arson Hotline, (800) 252-2947 or Macoupin/Montgomery Crime Stoppers at (800) 352-1036 or by visiting http://www.macmontcrimestoppers.com/; you can remain anonymous.

