SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today that the application period is now open for the Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $6 million will be awarded to eligible fire departments and ambulance services to assist with the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. This year, departments will be required to apply online only with applications due no later than November 14, 2025.

“As first responders, it's vital that firefighters and EMS providers in every corner of Illinois have the necessary funding and equipment they need to serve their communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I'm proud to support our state's dedicated emergency service workers, and I encourage all eligible departments to take advantage of this successful state program.”

“This grant program is essential for fire departments and EMS providers, allocating critical funding for equipment that not only protects our firefighters but also strengthens the safety of the communities they serve,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Michele Pankow. “The OSFM is committed to supporting departments through our grants and loan programs, ensuring firefighters have access to the best tools and resources available to perform their duties safely and effectively.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 to eligible departments. A total of $4 million was awarded to 178 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state during the last grant cycle in March.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The grants allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

It is important to note that applicants must meet certain pre-qualification requirements in order to be considered for a grant. These include:

Being NFIRS compliant for the previous two years (November 2023 – October 2025).

Being pre-qualified with SAM.gov and the State of Illinois Grantee Portal.

Additional information including the application can be found here: https://sfm.illinois.gov/iam/firedepartment/grants-and-loans.html

