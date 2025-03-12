SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $4 million was awarded to 178 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 347 applications, requesting around $7.7 million in funding for this grant period.

"Grant programs like our Small Equipment Grant Program are critical in providing fire departments and ambulance providers with the necessary equipment to ensure their staff can perform their duties safely and efficiently. These grants alleviate the burden of tough financial decisions, allowing departments to acquire essential tools without delay, ensuring they have what they need when they need it," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Grant recipients and awards are listed below:

Alexander:

Cairo Fire Department $20,728.50

Bond:

Smithboro Fire Protection District $26,000

Shoal Creek Fire Protection District $25,950.40

Boone:

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 $25,271.64

Brown:

Versailles Fire Protection District $26,000

Bureau:

Mineral-Gold Fire Protection District $24,991.73

Calhoun:

Hardin Fire Protection District $23,124.99

North Calhoun Fire Protection District $8,968

Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service $25,130.63

Carroll:

Lanark Fire Protection District $26,000

Milledgeville Fire Protection District $16,331.20

Cass:

Beardstown Fire Department $25,996

Chandlerville Volunteer Fire Department $20,224

Champaign:

Homer Fire Protection District $7,200

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District $24,426.88

Cornbelt Fire Protection District $21,174

Thomasboro Fire Protection District $25,022.80

Gifford Fire Protection District $15,500

Pesotum Fire $22,322

Tolono Fire Protection District $26,000

Christian:

Taylorville Fire Department $24,500

Clinton:

Wheatfield Fire Protection District $26,000

Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Protection District $25,557.40

Cook:

LaGrange Fire Department $26,000

Rollings Meadows Fire Department $7,189

Berwyn Fire Department $8,398

Palatine Fire Department $25,740

Streamwood Fire Department $23,820

Calumet Park Fire Department $21,435.64

Schiller Park Fire Department $4,159.97

North Maine Fire Protection District $25,863

Des Plaines Fire Department $25,500

Mount Prospect Fire Department $11,915

Glenwood Fire Department $26,000

Franklin Park Fire Department $12,126

Evanston Fire Department $24,943

North Palos Fire Protection District $23,820

Stickney Fire Department $4,905

Cook/DuPage:

Elk Grove Village Fire Department $26,000

Cumberland:

Greenup Fire Protection District $21,210

DeKalb:

Lee Community Fire Protection District $25,000

Malta Fire Protection District $11,997

DeWitt:

Kenney Fire Protection District $26,000

DuPage:

Warrenville Fire Protection District $16,059

Wheaton Fire Department $26,000

Bloomingdale Fire Protection District #1 $26,000

Itasca Fire Protection District $10,400

Downers Grove Fire Department $12,200

Wood Dale Fire Protection District $26,000

Glen Ellyn $25,895

Edgar:

Paris Community Fire Protection District $26,000

Effingham:

Effingham Fire Department $10,999.20

Fayette:

Brownstown Fire Protection District $25,200

Franklin:

Cave Eastern Fire Protection District $26,000

City of Zeigler Fire Department $20,000.08

Fulton:

Farmington Fire Protection District $26,000

Cass-Putman Rescue Service NFP $23,815

Gallatin:

Shawneetown Fire Department $26,000

Greene:

Carrollton Fire Protection District $25,900

Grundy:

Coal City Fire Protection District $18,750

Gardner Fire Protection District $12,142.42

Hancock:

Nauvoo Fire Protection District $26,000

Hardin:

Rosiclare Fire Department $25,669.55

Henry:

Colona Community Fire Protection District $21,500

Kewanee Fire Department $21,455.46

Iroquois:

Watseka Fire Department $26,000

Gilman Fire Protection District $25,974

Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District $26,000

Jackson:

Carbondale Township Fire Department $24,525

Murphysboro Fire Department $12,450

Village of Gorham Volunteer Fire Department $25,989.85

Jo Daviess:

Apple River Fire Protection District $26,000

Johnson:

Buncombe Fire Department $26,000

Goreville Fire Department $25,945.15

Kane:

Burlington Community Fire Protection District $23,000

Geneva Fire Department $24,695

Kankakee:

Aroma Fire Protection District $22,123

Bradley Fire Department $23,420

Limestone Township Fire Protection District $22,793

Kendall:

Oswego Fire Protection District $25,440

Lake:

Lake Forest Fire Department $9,087.30

Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District $26,000

Mundelein Fire Department $26,000

LaSalle:

Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department $16,927.50

Ottawa Fire Department $10,198

Tonica Volunteer Fire Department $10,650

Sheridan Community Fire Protection District $10,747

Livingston:

Emington-Campus Fire Protection District $18,297.50

Forrest-Strawn-Wing Fire Protection District $24,776

Macon:

Harristown Fire Protection District $25,912

Mt. Zion Fire Protection District $20,763.30

Long Creek Fire Protection District $25,840

Macoupin:

Area Ambulance Service (Medora) $26,000

Unit 7 Fire Protection District $25,200

Medora Community Fire Protection District $13,545

Madison:

Long Lake Fire Protection District $25,965

Mitchell Fire Protection District $26,000

Fosterburg Fire Protection District $8,684

Roxana Fire Department $25,149

Alton Fire Department $26,000

Worden Fire Protection District $26,000

Hartford Fire Department $26,000

Maryville Village Fire Department $15,265

Grantfork Fire Protection District $25,002.20

South Roxana Fire Protection District $25,557

Marion:

Odin Fire Protection District $26,000

Salem Fire Protection District $19,664.90

Marshall:

Toulca-Rutland Fire Protection District $25,992

Mason:

Easton Rural Fire Protection District $25,992

Mason City Fire Protection District $24,150

Massac:

Joppa Fire Department $26,000

McDonough:

Macomb Fire Department $24,254.90

Good Hope-Sciota Fire Protection District $26,000

McHenry:

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District $24,970

McLean:

Bellflower Fire Protection District $25,250

Monroe:

City of Columbia Ambulance Service $26,000

Maeystown Rural Fire Protection District $24,575

Montgomery:

Witt Volunteer Fire Department $3,138.80

Taylor Springs Fire Department $22,890

Coffeen Fire Protection District $25,985.34

Farmersville Waggoner Fire Protection District $24,786.30

Fillmore Community Fire Protection District $26,000

Morgan:

Waverly Fire Protection District $26,000

Franklin Fire Protection District $24,390

Chapin Area Rescue Squad $14,607.95

Peoria:

Limestone Township Fire Protection District $23,178

Dunlap Community Fire Protection District $21,985

Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District $14,954

Perry:

Pinckneyville Fire Department $23,480

City of Du Quoin Fire Department $26,000

Pinckneyville Rural Fire Protection District $23,480

Piatt:

Cisco Fire Protection District $26,000

Hammond Fire Protection District $25,770

Bement Fire Protection District $26,000

Monticello Fire & Rescue Department $26,000

Pike:

Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District $25,990

Pope:

Rural Pope County Fire Protection District $20,239.80

Pulaski:

Grand Chain Fire Department $17,813.53

Olmsted Fire Department $25,290.06

Randolph:

Sparta Fire Department $23,559.54

Red Bud Fire Department $25,950

Rock Island:

Hampton Fire Rescue $17,500

Sangamon:

Springfield Fire Department $23,801.62

Chatham Community Fire Protection District $24,575

Divernon Fire Protection District $25,486

Scott:

North Scott Fire Protection District $25,770

Shelby:

Oconee Fire Department $25,574.55

St. Clair:

Belleville Fire Department $15,315

St. Libory Fire Protection District $25,800

Mascoutah Fire Department $25,812

Marissa Volunteer Fire Protection District $25,200

Stephenson:

Davis Fire Protection District $18,505

Rock City Fire Protection District $24,840

Tazewell:

Creve Coeur Fire Department $7,416.88

East Peoria Fire Department $13,692

Green Valley Fire Protection District $19,725

Union:

Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District $9,822.91

Warren:

Little York Fire Protection District $17,280

Washington:

Hoyleton Community Fire Protection District $22,400

Addieville Community Fire Protection District $25,989.44

Wayne:

Wayne County Ambulance Service $24,162.07

Wayne Fire Protection District #1 $26,000

White:

Enfield Fire Protection District $26,000

Village of Crossville Fire Department $22,065.06

Norris City Fire Protection District $25,346

Whiteside:

Erie Fire Protection District $23,919

Will:

Troy Fire Protection District $26,000

Elwood Fire Protection District $19,395

Braidwood Fire Protection District $25,495.44

Romeoville Fire Department $26,000

Beecher Fire Protection District $19,742

Bolingbrook Fire Department $24,200

Williamson:

Marion Fire Department $26,000

Cambria Fire Department $21,200

Williamson County Fire Protection District $26,000

Williamson/Saline:

Stonefort Fire Department $13,410

Winnebago:

North Park Fire Protection District $12,897.75

Woodford:

Metamora Fire Protection District $25,910

