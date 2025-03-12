OSFM Announces $4 Million in Grants for Essential Tools and Equipment
SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2024 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $4 million was awarded to 178 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 347 applications, requesting around $7.7 million in funding for this grant period.
"Grant programs like our Small Equipment Grant Program are critical in providing fire departments and ambulance providers with the necessary equipment to ensure their staff can perform their duties safely and efficiently. These grants alleviate the burden of tough financial decisions, allowing departments to acquire essential tools without delay, ensuring they have what they need when they need it," said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.
Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.
Grant recipients and awards are listed below:
Alexander:
Cairo Fire Department $20,728.50
Bond:
Smithboro Fire Protection District $26,000
Shoal Creek Fire Protection District $25,950.40
Boone:
Boone County Fire Protection District #2 $25,271.64
Brown:
Versailles Fire Protection District $26,000
Bureau:
Mineral-Gold Fire Protection District $24,991.73
Calhoun:
Hardin Fire Protection District $23,124.99
North Calhoun Fire Protection District $8,968
Calhoun County Volunteer Ambulance Service $25,130.63
Carroll:
Lanark Fire Protection District $26,000
Milledgeville Fire Protection District $16,331.20
Cass:
Beardstown Fire Department $25,996
Chandlerville Volunteer Fire Department $20,224
Champaign:
Homer Fire Protection District $7,200
Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District $24,426.88
Cornbelt Fire Protection District $21,174
Thomasboro Fire Protection District $25,022.80
Gifford Fire Protection District $15,500
Pesotum Fire $22,322
Tolono Fire Protection District $26,000
Christian:
Taylorville Fire Department $24,500
Clinton:
Wheatfield Fire Protection District $26,000
Huey Ferrin Boulder Fire Protection District $25,557.40
Cook:
LaGrange Fire Department $26,000
Rollings Meadows Fire Department $7,189
Berwyn Fire Department $8,398
Palatine Fire Department $25,740
Streamwood Fire Department $23,820
Calumet Park Fire Department $21,435.64
Schiller Park Fire Department $4,159.97
North Maine Fire Protection District $25,863
Des Plaines Fire Department $25,500
Mount Prospect Fire Department $11,915
Glenwood Fire Department $26,000
Franklin Park Fire Department $12,126
Evanston Fire Department $24,943
North Palos Fire Protection District $23,820
Stickney Fire Department $4,905
Cook/DuPage:
Elk Grove Village Fire Department $26,000
Cumberland:
Greenup Fire Protection District $21,210
DeKalb:
Lee Community Fire Protection District $25,000
Malta Fire Protection District $11,997
DeWitt:
Kenney Fire Protection District $26,000
DuPage:
Warrenville Fire Protection District $16,059
Wheaton Fire Department $26,000
Bloomingdale Fire Protection District #1 $26,000
Itasca Fire Protection District $10,400
Downers Grove Fire Department $12,200
Wood Dale Fire Protection District $26,000
Glen Ellyn $25,895
Edgar:
Paris Community Fire Protection District $26,000
Effingham:
Effingham Fire Department $10,999.20
Fayette:
Brownstown Fire Protection District $25,200
Franklin:
Cave Eastern Fire Protection District $26,000
City of Zeigler Fire Department $20,000.08
Fulton:
Farmington Fire Protection District $26,000
Cass-Putman Rescue Service NFP $23,815
Gallatin:
Shawneetown Fire Department $26,000
Greene:
Carrollton Fire Protection District $25,900
Grundy:
Coal City Fire Protection District $18,750
Gardner Fire Protection District $12,142.42
Hancock:
Nauvoo Fire Protection District $26,000
Hardin:
Rosiclare Fire Department $25,669.55
Henry:
Colona Community Fire Protection District $21,500
Kewanee Fire Department $21,455.46
Iroquois:
Watseka Fire Department $26,000
Gilman Fire Protection District $25,974
Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District $26,000
Jackson:
Carbondale Township Fire Department $24,525
Murphysboro Fire Department $12,450
Village of Gorham Volunteer Fire Department $25,989.85
Jo Daviess:
Apple River Fire Protection District $26,000
Johnson:
Buncombe Fire Department $26,000
Goreville Fire Department $25,945.15
Kane:
Burlington Community Fire Protection District $23,000
Geneva Fire Department $24,695
Kankakee:
Aroma Fire Protection District $22,123
Bradley Fire Department $23,420
Limestone Township Fire Protection District $22,793
Kendall:
Oswego Fire Protection District $25,440
Lake:
Lake Forest Fire Department $9,087.30
Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District $26,000
Mundelein Fire Department $26,000
LaSalle:
Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department $16,927.50
Ottawa Fire Department $10,198
Tonica Volunteer Fire Department $10,650
Sheridan Community Fire Protection District $10,747
Livingston:
Emington-Campus Fire Protection District $18,297.50
Forrest-Strawn-Wing Fire Protection District $24,776
Macon:
Harristown Fire Protection District $25,912
Mt. Zion Fire Protection District $20,763.30
Long Creek Fire Protection District $25,840
Macoupin:
Area Ambulance Service (Medora) $26,000
Unit 7 Fire Protection District $25,200
Medora Community Fire Protection District $13,545
Madison:
Long Lake Fire Protection District $25,965
Mitchell Fire Protection District $26,000
Fosterburg Fire Protection District $8,684
Roxana Fire Department $25,149
Alton Fire Department $26,000
Worden Fire Protection District $26,000
Hartford Fire Department $26,000
Maryville Village Fire Department $15,265
Grantfork Fire Protection District $25,002.20
South Roxana Fire Protection District $25,557
Marion:
Odin Fire Protection District $26,000
Salem Fire Protection District $19,664.90
Marshall:
Toulca-Rutland Fire Protection District $25,992
Mason:
Easton Rural Fire Protection District $25,992
Mason City Fire Protection District $24,150
Massac:
Joppa Fire Department $26,000
McDonough:
Macomb Fire Department $24,254.90
Good Hope-Sciota Fire Protection District $26,000
McHenry:
Wonder Lake Fire Protection District $24,970
McLean:
Bellflower Fire Protection District $25,250
Monroe:
City of Columbia Ambulance Service $26,000
Maeystown Rural Fire Protection District $24,575
Montgomery:
Witt Volunteer Fire Department $3,138.80
Taylor Springs Fire Department $22,890
Coffeen Fire Protection District $25,985.34
Farmersville Waggoner Fire Protection District $24,786.30
Fillmore Community Fire Protection District $26,000
Morgan:
Waverly Fire Protection District $26,000
Franklin Fire Protection District $24,390
Chapin Area Rescue Squad $14,607.95
Peoria:
Limestone Township Fire Protection District $23,178
Dunlap Community Fire Protection District $21,985
Logan-Trivoli Fire Protection District $14,954
Perry:
Pinckneyville Fire Department $23,480
City of Du Quoin Fire Department $26,000
Pinckneyville Rural Fire Protection District $23,480
Piatt:
Cisco Fire Protection District $26,000
Hammond Fire Protection District $25,770
Bement Fire Protection District $26,000
Monticello Fire & Rescue Department $26,000
Pike:
Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District $25,990
Pope:
Rural Pope County Fire Protection District $20,239.80
Pulaski:
Grand Chain Fire Department $17,813.53
Olmsted Fire Department $25,290.06
Randolph:
Sparta Fire Department $23,559.54
Red Bud Fire Department $25,950
Rock Island:
Hampton Fire Rescue $17,500
Sangamon:
Springfield Fire Department $23,801.62
Chatham Community Fire Protection District $24,575
Divernon Fire Protection District $25,486
Scott:
North Scott Fire Protection District $25,770
Shelby:
Oconee Fire Department $25,574.55
St. Clair:
Belleville Fire Department $15,315
St. Libory Fire Protection District $25,800
Mascoutah Fire Department $25,812
Marissa Volunteer Fire Protection District $25,200
Stephenson:
Davis Fire Protection District $18,505
Rock City Fire Protection District $24,840
Tazewell:
Creve Coeur Fire Department $7,416.88
East Peoria Fire Department $13,692
Green Valley Fire Protection District $19,725
Union:
Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District $9,822.91
Warren:
Little York Fire Protection District $17,280
Washington:
Hoyleton Community Fire Protection District $22,400
Addieville Community Fire Protection District $25,989.44
Wayne:
Wayne County Ambulance Service $24,162.07
Wayne Fire Protection District #1 $26,000
White:
Enfield Fire Protection District $26,000
Village of Crossville Fire Department $22,065.06
Norris City Fire Protection District $25,346
Whiteside:
Erie Fire Protection District $23,919
Will:
Troy Fire Protection District $26,000
Elwood Fire Protection District $19,395
Braidwood Fire Protection District $25,495.44
Romeoville Fire Department $26,000
Beecher Fire Protection District $19,742
Bolingbrook Fire Department $24,200
Williamson:
Marion Fire Department $26,000
Cambria Fire Department $21,200
Williamson County Fire Protection District $26,000
Williamson/Saline:
Stonefort Fire Department $13,410
Winnebago:
North Park Fire Protection District $12,897.75
Woodford:
Metamora Fire Protection District $25,910
