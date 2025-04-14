SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and Illinois State Police (ISP) are joining together to recognize and honor all Illinois telecommunicators. Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed April 13-19, 2025, as Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Illinois in recognition of the vital contributions telecommunicators make to the safety and well-being of Illinoisans.

“Telecommunicators play a critical role in ensuring the safety of our communities by swiftly answering calls, coordinating emergency services, and providing life-saving information. Their dedication, skill, and professionalism often go unnoticed, but they are an essential part of the emergency response system.,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera. “I extend my deepest gratitude to our telecommunicators across the state for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to public safety.”

ISP’s Telecommunication Services Bureau (TSB) operates six communications centers through Illinois with approximately 110 public safety telecommunicators responsible for providing reliable routine and emergency communication capabilities for state law enforcement agencies, as well as federal, county, and municipal agency partners when necessary. Last year, ISP telecommunicators handled more than 567,000 calls for service.

"Telecommunicators are often the lifeline between someone needing help, and help arriving on scene," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Telecommunicators are also the calming voice on the line for officers during an emergency situation, helping to keep them safe. During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, help us thank all those who have dedicated their lives to serving the public and answering the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Every year, the second week of April is set aside to honor our telecommunicators who are truly the first calming and helpful voice some hear in a time of need. This week-long event, initially set up in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

