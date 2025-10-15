Our Daily Show Interview! OSF: 100 Year Anniversary Open House Set for 10-23

ALTON - Community members can be proactive about their health at an upcoming “Girls Night Out” event at OSF St. Anthony’s.

From 4–8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, community members are invited to an evening of mammograms and education in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hosted at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center, the Girls Night Out event encourages people to learn more about breast cancer and receive screenings.

“Our community health needs assessment is something we do every three years. We just say, ‘What are our top health needs in the area?’” explained Sister M. Beata Ziegler, F.S.G.M., Vice President of Operations and Special Projects. “Cancer is just really high on the list of needs for people in Madison County, so this week, we are having a Girls Night Out as part of our Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

There are a limited number of mammograms available during the Girls Night Out event. Call 618-474-6791 to schedule your appointment. Those who plan to receive a mammogram must bring proper identification and any insurance information they have.

Ziegler emphasized that the goal of the Girls Night Out event is to educate people about their breast cancer risk and encourage proper screenings. In addition to the mammograms, attendees can engage with informational booths and enjoy light refreshments.

“As with any cancer, the sooner you catch it, the higher the survival rate is,” Ziegler added, highlighting the importance of breast exams and mammograms.

