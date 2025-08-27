Our Daily Show Interview! Child Connections 9-11: CBT Skills on Mondays at OSF!

ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s is starting a Child Connections: CBT Skills therapy group for kids ages 9 through 11.

This group will meet from 3:45–4:45 p.m. on Mondays at the OSF St. Anthony’s Psychological Services Department. This group will focus on the link between emotions, thoughts and actions using a cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) model.

“The group is meant to use time together in a group to talk about emotions and how do we regulate them, using CBT as a model,” explained Lisa Lawrence, LCSW. “CBT is like scientific curiosity about what is going on in our mind and body, kind of like how we feel about something affects how we think about it affects our behaviors.”

Lawrence, who will oversee the group alongside Staci Knox, LCSW, explained that the aim is to help kids who might be experiencing “negative outcome behaviors” to learn tools and strategies to better handle their emotions. She pointed to “emotional dysregulation" in the form of outbursts or tantrums as examples.

Knox also noted that this age group was very young during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of these kids are still feeling the effects. She believes the group will encourage socialization as well as coping skills.

“We have to think about this group, this 9 to 11 group. These were the children who were really impacted by the COVID epidemic,” she explained. “This meant a delay in entering school and then a changed environment once they entered school. I think it is a really fantastic opportunity for these children to learn how to interact socially amongst each other and within a group without technology.”

Lawrence plans to focus on self-care and how to “find peace” in stressful situations. She wants to help the kids learn how to overcome negative thought patterns and how to experience difficult emotions in a safe, supportive environment.

She looks forward to working with the kids. She is available to talk to caregivers about the group and share more information with anyone who is curious.

“I’m happy to talk to any parents who are interested in the group to help them know what my goals are, what to expect from that, and to talk to their kids as well,” Lawrence said. “I’m just really excited to launch it. I really enjoy working with kids and their families and to have them in the group setting. Groups are just really energetic and you never know which way they’re going to go, and the way that the group members can support each other can just be so inspiring and really great for the whole group.”

The group is open, meaning they will continue to accept participants. Those who want to be a part of the group must go through a brief intake process. Knox noted that OSF St. Anthony’s will also host a CBT skills group for adults. You can call 618-474-6240 to learn more about both groups or to start that intake process.

For more information about OSF St. Anthony’s, visit their official website.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

